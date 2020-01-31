Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Acquires 39,000 Shares

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 39,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,824,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$912,356.50.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 11,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 43,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$21,750.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 50,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 10,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 10,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 24,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

Shares of GR opened at C$0.70 on Friday. Great Atlantic Resources Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?