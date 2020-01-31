Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 465,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 67,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Speller acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam M. Kleinman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $262,430.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

