Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 197,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,829. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $669.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson bought 32,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $345,172.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,933.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth $11,047,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth $9,642,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth $3,313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth $2,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

