Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) Director Robert Watt Garnett Sells 12,083 Shares

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Director Robert Watt Garnett sold 12,083 shares of Great Panther Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$18,486.99.

TSE:GPR opened at C$0.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reduced their price target on Great Panther Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Great Panther Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

