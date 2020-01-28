Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 785.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 809.67 ($10.65).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of LON GPOR traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 926.60 ($12.19). The company had a trading volume of 672,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 931.20 ($12.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 41.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 875.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 770.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

