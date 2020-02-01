Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.18

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 59000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.88 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

