Great-West Lifeco’s (GWO) “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.89.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,022. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.37. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$14.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

