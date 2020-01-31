Great Western Bancorp Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

GWB stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,193,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,546,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

