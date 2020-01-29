Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Great Western Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of GWB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. 15,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,677. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

