Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.58

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 26273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $622.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 256,010 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

