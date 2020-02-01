Green Planet Bio Engineering (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Trading 16.8% Higher

Green Planet Bio Engineering Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GPLB)’s stock price traded up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 1,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Green Planet Bio Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPLB)

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. is a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

