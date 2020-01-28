Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $24.51. 8,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,875.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com