Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

NYSE:GHL opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $304.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 0.92. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?