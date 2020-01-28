Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNLN. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.69. 4,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,918. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio purchased 56,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $204,641.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Greenlane by 718.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

