Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio acquired 56,375 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $204,641.25. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Greenlane by 718.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 232,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,785. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Greenlane’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

