Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.15

Shares of Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.15 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 72874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.87).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.43. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Dal S. Brynelsen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

About Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

