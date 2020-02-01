Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.86

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.86 and traded as low as $65.00. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 73,375 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $109.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.94.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Dal S. Brynelsen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Griffin Mining Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

