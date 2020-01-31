Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird raised Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 510,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Griffon has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $845,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

