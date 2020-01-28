Griffon (GFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Griffon has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird raised Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

