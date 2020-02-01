Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%.

NYSE GFF traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,093. Griffon has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

GFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?