GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $22.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Santander raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth $539,000. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

