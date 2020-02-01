Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price target on Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

GO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,638 shares of company stock worth $1,913,759 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?