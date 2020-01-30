Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Shares Down 10%

Group Ten Metals Inc (CVE:PGE) shares traded down 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 393,787 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 472,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of $32.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Group Ten Metals Company Profile (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds interest in Yukon properties, Canada, which covers catalyst/CKR, spy, ultra claims, ellen, and outpost, and pacer claims; the Duke Island property, which comprises 31 unpatented claims located south of Ketchikan in the Alexander Platinum Belt of southeast Alaska; and the Black Lake-Drayton project in Ontario, which covers approximately 11,478 contiguous hectares.

