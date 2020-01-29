Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,110,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 26,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Groupon by 1,594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Groupon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

