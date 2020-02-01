GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Raised to $64.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded GrubHub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of GRUB traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,158. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,805.00 and a beta of 1.24. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,319 shares of company stock valued at $564,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in GrubHub by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in GrubHub by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in GrubHub by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 81.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

