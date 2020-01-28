Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGAL. BidaskClub cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

GGAL traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 110,921 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 276.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 437,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,132 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

