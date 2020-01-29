Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGAL. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 781,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $3,900,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $530,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $2,477,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 29,517.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,330 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

