Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

