GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.46

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 16786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSX. ValuEngine cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $5,395,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

