Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Down 2.6%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.47 and last traded at $103.47, 476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guangdong Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Guangdong Investment Limited engages in water resources, infrastructure, property investment and development, department store, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. It operates through seven segments: Water Resources, Property Investment and Development, Department Store, Electric Power Generation, Hotel Operation and Management, Road and Bridge, and Others.

