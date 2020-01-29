Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.38

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.38 and last traded at C$28.33, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.80.

The firm has a market cap of $693.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

