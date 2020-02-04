GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.25

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

GUD stock opened at A$12.27 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.51. GUD has a 1-year low of A$8.43 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of A$13.46 ($9.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

