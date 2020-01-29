Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.43.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $83.85 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,100,000.00, a PEG ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,633,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,192,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $9,565,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after buying an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $6,902,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

