Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GURE stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Gulf Resources worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

See Also: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.