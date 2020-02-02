Gulfport Energy Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – US Capital Advisors upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,674,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 242,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 168,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

