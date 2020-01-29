Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Gunsynd PLC (LON:GUN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 101280370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

About Gunsynd (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

