Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Trading Up 20%

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 497,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 246,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Guyana Goldstrike Company Profile (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

