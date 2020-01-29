GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Trading Down 0.1%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49, approximately 9,652 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 96,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GX Acquisition by 809.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 445,048 shares during the last quarter.

About GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

