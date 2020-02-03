Haemonetics (HAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $252.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAE opened at $107.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Several brokerages have commented on HAE. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

In other news, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

