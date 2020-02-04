Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,481,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,381,219. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

