Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.46. 134,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 297,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 203,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,436 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

