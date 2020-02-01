Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) rose 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 15,013 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 109,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

HJLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.43% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

