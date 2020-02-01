HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HONE. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.62. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

