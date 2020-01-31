HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HONE stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $647.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com