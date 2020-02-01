HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HONE. ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 232,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $637.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

