Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

HL traded down GBX 154.50 ($2.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,725 ($22.69). 3,595,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,895.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,900.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

