Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Declares GBX 11.20 Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HL stock opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.69) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,895.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,900.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

