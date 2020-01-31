Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HSP stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.12) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. Hargreaves Services has a twelve month low of GBX 217.80 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($4.21).

In other news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham acquired 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £41,325 ($54,360.69).

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?