Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

