Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?